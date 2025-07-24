Ahaan Panday, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, is already winning hearts online. As fans dig up his old videos, netizens are calling him the “new crush” of social media. In the viral clips, a young Ahaan is seen mimicking his favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor, recreating the famous Rockstar dialogue “Girlfriend bann ja meri...” and lip-syncing to Channa Mereya and Dilliwali Girlfriend. He also grooved to Bachna Ae Haseeno and Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya. While some fans found the clips adorable and called him “the next big thing,” others encouraged him to develop his own signature style. With Saiyaara’s success, Ahaan is off to a promising start in Bollywood. Ahaan Panday’s Old Dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘I’m the Best’ Video Goes Viral As He Shines in ‘Saiyaara,’ Fans Declare Him the ‘Next Bollywood Superstar’ (Watch Video)

Watch Ahaan Panday Imitating Ranbir Kapoor, Go Viral:

Knew #AhaanPanday was destined for greatness when I found out he was a fan of #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Xj3sz3BDiU — RKᵃ (@seeuatthemovie) July 21, 2025

