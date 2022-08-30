Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla would be seen in the upcoming supernatural thriller series Dahan. The makers have dropped the trailer that gives glimpses of paranormal occurrences in a village called Shilaspura. The series is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 16.

Watch The Trailer Of Dahan Below:

Ek shraap, ek rahasya, ek anhoni ka dar - rahasyamayi Shilaspura mein Mayavi aavego… #HotstarSpecials #Dahan all episodes streaming from September 16th. #DahanOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/LEwpCqRP66 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 30, 2022

