The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday intervened to stop the controversial Dusshera event, “Surpanakha Dahan,” which intended to replace Ravana’s effigy with those of 11 women facing criminal charges. The list included Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband, Muskan from the infamous “blue drum” case in Meerut, and others linked to fraud, child trafficking, and liquor smuggling. The Court termed the act unconstitutional, stating that publicly burning effigies of women facing charges amounted to defamation and violated democratic principles. The controversy intensified after Sonam’s mother filed a petition, highlighting that her daughter is still on trial. Paurush, the men’s rights group organising Surpanakha Dahan, said the event aimed to symbolise modern evils, not insult women. Indore Couple Case: Tourist Accidentally Records ‘Last Video’ of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi at Meghalaya’s Double Decker Bridge.

Madhya Pradesh HC Stops Surpanakha Dahan, Bars Burning Effigies of Women Facing Charges

In an unfortunate development, the proposed program of effigy burning of modern Suprnakhas on Dussehra. by our Indore Team was banned by the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. High Court gave this Judgement on a petition filed by the Mother of #SonamRaghuvanshi We… pic.twitter.com/FR5doiopoO — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

