Cities across India marked Vijayadashami, Dussehra 2025 with grand Ravan Dahan ceremonies, symbolising the victory of good over evil. In Mumbai, large crowds gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty to witness the burning of Ravana's effigy. Gurugram celebrated with effigy burning and vibrant Ramleela performances. In Ranchi, effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna were set ablaze at Morabadi Ground, with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in attendance. Similar scenes unfolded in Chandigarh and Indore, where locals participated enthusiastically in Dussehra festivities. As part of Dussehra celebrations, towering effigies of demon king Ravan are set ablaze across various parts of the country, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Stuffed with firecrackers, these massive structures go up in spectacular displays of light, sound, and fireworks, drawing large crowds and bringing communities together in celebration of this age-old tradition.

Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Red Fort

Ravan Dahan in Mumbai

Gurugram Celebrates Dussehra With Ravan Dahan

Ranchi Witnesses Ravan Dahan

Ravan Dahan Performed in Chandigarh

Ravan Dahan in Indore

