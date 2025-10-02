Cities across India marked Vijayadashami, Dussehra 2025 with grand Ravan Dahan ceremonies, symbolising the victory of good over evil. In Mumbai, large crowds gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty to witness the burning of Ravana's effigy. Gurugram celebrated with effigy burning and vibrant Ramleela performances. In Ranchi, effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna were set ablaze at Morabadi Ground, with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in attendance. Similar scenes unfolded in Chandigarh and Indore, where locals participated enthusiastically in Dussehra festivities. As part of Dussehra celebrations, towering effigies of demon king Ravan are set ablaze across various parts of the country, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Stuffed with firecrackers, these massive structures go up in spectacular displays of light, sound, and fireworks, drawing large crowds and bringing communities together in celebration of this age-old tradition. PM Modi at Ravan Dahan Event Live Streaming: Watch Burning of Ravana Effigy on Vijayadashami, Dussehra 2025 Celebrations at Delhi’s Patparganj in Presence of PM Narendra Modi.
Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Red Fort
VIDEO | Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Red Fort: Shri Dharmic Leela Committee hosts grand Vijayadashami celebrations.#VijayaDasami2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wsq2v1OJIP
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025
Ravan Dahan in Mumbai
VIDEO | Mumbai marks Vijayadashami with Ravan Dahan at Girgaon Chowpatty.#RavanaDahan
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ITbEoweZFT
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025
Gurugram Celebrates Dussehra With Ravan Dahan
VIDEO | Haryana: Gurugram celebrates Dussehra with effigy burning and Ramleela performances.#Dussehra #Dussehra2025 pic.twitter.com/jZEi57aDrD
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025
Ranchi Witnesses Ravan Dahan
VIDEO | The effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna burnt during Dussehra celebration at Morabadi ground in Ranchi. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was also present at the event.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Jharkhand #Dussehra #Dussehra2025 pic.twitter.com/uMcojW2Ug4
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025
Ravan Dahan Performed in Chandigarh
#WATCH | 'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Chandigarh, as part of #DussehraCelebration pic.twitter.com/FselqlWSVA
— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
Ravan Dahan in Indore
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | 'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Indore, as part of #DussehraCelebration pic.twitter.com/ybFAqHrGyz
— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)