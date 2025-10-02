Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Dussehra 2025 festivities organised by the IP Extension Ramlila Committee in Delhi's Patparganj on Thursday, October 2. The Ravan Dahan event on Dussehra and Vijayadashami will be live-streamed on the official YouTube account of the Prime Minister. As part of Dussehra celebrations, gigantic effigies of the demon king Ravan are set on fire in several parts of the country to symbolise the victory of good over evil. These effigies are stuffed with firecrackers, and communities mark the festival with a light and sound show. Dussehra 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Vijayadashami Greetings, Calls Festival Symbol of Victory of Good Over Evil.

PM Modi at Ravan Dahan Event Live Streaming

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Channel of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)