Devoleena Bhattacharjee is TV’s Gopi Bahu but her social media profile is LIT. As a scroll through her Instagram feed and it's stylish. Now, today, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress took to IG and dropped a few photos from her pool time that see her in red-white bikini lookin wet and sexy. Not to miss, her sass and jewellery while posing inside the pool. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Enjoying Pool Time in Recent Pics Will Motivate You To Take a Splashy Dive RN! (See Photos).

Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)