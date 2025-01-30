Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, widely recognised for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, visited Mumbai's renowned Siddhivinayak temple with her one-month-old son, Joy, today. The actress and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their first child in December 2024. On January 30, Devoleena shared photos on Instagram, marking her son’s first temple visit. She captioned the photos with a heartfelt message: “Jai Gajanan Shri Gajana". Fans flooded her post with love and blessings for the newborn. Have a look. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares ‘Delivery Day’ Vlog, Relishes Ras Malai Before Welcoming Baby Boy (Watch Video).

Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Son Joy Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

