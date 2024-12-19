Devoleena Bhattacharjee, widely recognised for her iconic role as Gopi Modi in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has joyfully embraced motherhood. The actress, who married her gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh on December 14, 2022, has announced the arrival of their first child. The ‘elated parents’ welcomed their baby boy on December 18, 2024, and they have shared this heartwarming news with their fans on social media. Devoleena posted a sweet message on Instagram, captioning it, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here,” expressing their immense joy and excitement as new parents. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quits ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ After Completing 100 Episodes, Reveals Doctor Advised Her To Take Bed Rest (Watch Video).

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh Welcomes First Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

