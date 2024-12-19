Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh are overjoyed as they embrace parenthood with the arrival of their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on December 18, 2024. Devoleena shared the heartwarming news with her fans on social media, expressing her happiness. As soon as the announcement went live, several celebrities from the television industry flooded her with congratulatory messages. Notable well-wishers included Paras Chhabra, Rajov Adatia, Jay Bhanushali and many others, all celebrating the couple’s joyful moment. Check it out. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Husband Shanawaz Shaikh Blessed With a Baby Boy! ‘Elated Parents’ Share the Joy on Social Media.

