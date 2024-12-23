TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh joyfully announced the arrival of their first child on December 18, 2024, sharing the heartwarming news with fans through an adorable Instagram post. Just days after welcoming their baby boy, Devoleena shared a ‘delivery day’ vlog, where she’s seen indulging in ras malai, despite the doctor’s dietary instructions. In the video, Shanawaz explains the doctor’s guidelines for her diet, while Devoleena, driven by hunger, craves other dishes and beverages. The vlog also shows the couple preparing for the hospital journey, capturing the excitement and anticipation leading up to the birth of their child. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Husband Shanawaz Shaikh Blessed With a Baby Boy! ‘Elated Parents’ Share the Joy on Social Media.

TV Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ‘Delivery Day’ Vlog

