Dhak Dhak is a Hindi movie that follows the exciting journey of four women as they embark on a bike travel from New Delhi to Ladakh. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, the film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films and Viacom18 Studios. After a successful theatrical release on October 13, 2023, garnering positive reviews, Dhak Dhak is scheduled for OTT release. It is set to premiere on Netflix on December 8, 2023. Celebrating the essence of female bond, empowerment, and adventure, Dhak Dhak resonates with the spirit of these themes. Dhak Dhak Song ‘Re Banjara’: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi Depict How a Road Trip Transformed Their Destinies Forever!

Watch Dhak Dhak Trailer

