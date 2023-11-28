The upcoming web series, Dhootha, features Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in lead roles. Directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar under North Star Entertainment, the supernatural suspense thriller follows a journalist entangled in mysterious and deadly events triggered by possessed objects. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023, the series offers an intriguing narrative across eight episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 40 minutes, available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages for diverse audiences keen on horror and mystery genres. Dhootha Trailer Out! Naga Chaitanya Looks Promising As Journalist Sagar in His Debut Web Series (Watch Video).

Watch Dhootha Trailer

