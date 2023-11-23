On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the actor surprises fans by stepping into the world of OTT with his first web series, Dhootha. The trailer introduces Chaitanya as journalist Sagar, working for Samachar Dina magazine. The intriguing preview hints at a complex narrative involving a road accident, serial murders, and the journalist's pivotal role. With newspaper cuttings at each crime scene and a mysterious cartoon, Dhootha promises a suspenseful storyline that leaves viewers eager to unravel the connections. Dhootha: Naga Chaitanya’s Supernatural Thriller Web Series Arrives on Prime Video on December 1 (View Poster).

Watch Dhootha Trailer

