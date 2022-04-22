The next episode of Dance India Dance Little Masters will see Govinda arrive as a guest judge. In a promo shared by Zee TV recently, the actor is seen shaking a leg to his song "UP Wala Thumka" with five-year-old contestant Aadhyashree. The video sure suggests that this episode of DID would be a fun watch. CBI 5 The Brain Trailer: Mammootty Makes An Impressive Return as Sethurama Iyer, Jagathy Sreekumar Makes A Comeback in This Investigative Thriller.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

