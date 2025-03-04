Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been making headlines amid reports suggesting trouble in their marriage. As divorce rumours continue to swirl, an old video from 2022 has resurfaced online, taking the internet by storm. Sunita is seen kissing Govinda on the lips during his birthday celebration. The video captures the Bollywood star and his family gather for a cake-cutting ceremony. Govinda is seen feeding cake to Sunita, who then kisses him on the lips in front of their children, Yashvardhan and Tina.. ‘Everything Is Fine Now’: Govinda’s Lawyer Addresses Reports of Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Filing.

Sunita Ahuja Kissing Govinda on the Lips

View this post on Instagram

