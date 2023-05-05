Anuapmaa's Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma have teamed up for a music video and the outcome is ah-mazing. Titled "Dil Ki Tu Zameen", the melody is slow and soothing, which will surely remind you of the 90s. The video of the song sees Sudhanshu-Madalsa romancing each other amid beautiful locales. The track is sung by Sudhanshu himself. Have a look at it below. Urfi Javed Slams Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey for His 'Ghastly' Remark, Says 'Apne Ghar Mein Comment Kijiye' (Watch Video).

Watch "Dil Ki Tu Zameen" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)