Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in StarPlus' beloved daily soap Anupamaa, is a big animal lover, and anyone who follows the actress knows this well. Her affection for animals, especially dogs, is evident both on and off screen. She often spends her free time petting local dogs on the sets and feeding them whenever possible. However, recent media reports revealed a scary incident. According to media reports, Rupali Ganguly was allegedly bitten by a dog while shooting for a scene. But fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as these reports were false. In her Instagram Live on Wednesday (May 14), Rupali Ganguly denied the rumours and mentioned that many such stories are written about her, which she usually chooses to ignore. She said, "Kam se kam bezubaanon ko to baksh do." Calling the animals on the sets of Anupamaa her "babies," the actress urged media portals to verify things before sharing them online. India-Pakistan Tensions: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Becomes First Celebrity to Call for Turkey Boycott.

Rupali Ganguly Denies Reports of Getting Bitten by Dog on ‘Anupamaa’ Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

