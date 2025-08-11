Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly paid tribute to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his 117th death anniversary on August 11. Posting her tribute on X (formerly Twitter), Rupali Ganguly wrote: "Humble tributes to Khudiram Bose, the brave son of Bharat who embraced martyrdom at just 19 for our freedom. His sacrifice will forever be remembered with pride and gratitude. #KhudiramBose." During India's freedom struggle, Khudiram Bose was executed on August 11, 1908, in the jail in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He was arrested for allegedly trying to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to Khudiram Bose via a post on Twitter, questioning the Akshay Kumar film Kesari Chapter 2 for misrepresenting Bengali revolutionaries as Punjabi men. Khudiram Bose 117th Death Anniversary: Mamata Banerjee Slams Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ for Misrepresenting Khudiram Bose As ‘Singh’, Calls It an Insult to Bengali Freedom Fighters.

'Anupamaa' Actress Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute to Khudiram Bose - See Post:

Humble tributes to Khudiram Bose, the brave son of Bharat who embraced martyrdom at just 19 for our freedom. His sacrifice will forever be remembered with pride and gratitude. #KhudiramBose pic.twitter.com/jpf25jUTzG

— Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) August 11, 2025

