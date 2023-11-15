Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were blessed with their first child in September this year. The couple recently hosted ‘naamkaran’ ceremony, meaning naming ceremony, to announce their baby girl’s name. Disha and Rahul have named their daughter Navya. There are several pictures and videos from the event that have gone viral on social media. The event was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Baby Girl Receives Adorable Gift From Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin (View Pic).

Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya's Daughter

Baby Vaidya's Naming Ceremony

Happy Mommy

Baby Navya

