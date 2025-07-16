Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away on July 15th at the age of 79. His funeral, held in Mumbai, was attended by many from the entertainment industry, including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi. Known for his work in both films and television, Dheeraj Kumar had been battling acute pneumonia and was on ventilator support before he suffered a cardiac arrest. At the cremation site, a heartbreaking moment unfolded as his wife Zuby Kochar was seen crying uncontrollably, visibly shattered by the loss. Other notable attendees included actors Raza Murad and Deepak Parashar. Dheeraj Kumar’s passing has left a huge impact on the industry, with tributes pouring in from across the country. Rest In Peace! Dheeraj Kumar Dies: Producer-Director-Actor Passes Away at 79 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Asit Kumar Modi Attended Dheeraj Kumar’s Funeral – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Live (@abpliveentertainment)

Dheeraj Kumar’s Wife Was Seen in Deep Sorrow – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)