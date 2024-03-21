According to latest reports, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been transferred from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack. For the unversed, Noida Police arrested Yadav on March 17 and sent him to 14 days of judicial custody related to a snake venom case. He has been arrested for allegedly supplying snake venom to many illegal parties. His arrest stems from an FIR filed by Noida Police last year in Sector 39. The police has imposed 29 NDPS acts on Yadav. Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner's Friend Vinay Arrested By Noida Police (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Shifted to High-Security Barrack in Jail

