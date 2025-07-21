Urfi Javed is known for her bold style and fashion experiments, but this time, she impressed fans with her honesty. She recently posted a video on Instagram showing the painful process of getting her lip fillers dissolved. In the caption Urfi explained, "No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally. I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing." Her raw and honest video won praise from fans, with many calling it brave. One user wrote, “It takes a lot of courage to post something like this.” Another added, “It’s her choice, and we should respect her honesty.” Uorfi Javed Arrested For Her Fierce Fashion Choices? Here's The Real Reason Behind It (Watch Video)

Urfi Javed Shares Video on Instagram – See Post