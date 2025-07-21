(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Urfi Javed Shares Painful Lip Filler Dissolving Procedure in Bold Video, Fans Praise Her Honesty and Courage (Watch Video)
Urfi Javed recently shared a video of herself undergoing a lip filler dissolving procedure. The fashion influencer revealed that her previous fillers were misplaced and painful to remove. While stating she may get them again in a more natural way, fans praised her for being real and showing her unfiltered journey online.
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 21, 2025 09:01 AM IST
