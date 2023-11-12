Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s younger daughter Divisha celebrated her first birthday on November 11. The couple welcomed their little angel’s birthday in style. There are several pictures and videos from the celebration that have surfaced online. It was a white-themed birthday bash. The family of four twinned in white ensembles, the two-tier birthday cake also had an angel topper, the décor comprised of white and silver balloons and much more. Take a look at the leaked photos and videos from Divisha’s first birthday celebration. Debina Bonnerjee Twins With Daughters Lianna and Divisha on Mahalaya 2023 (View Pics).

Divisha Turns One

The Happy Family

All Smiles

Cuteness Overload

