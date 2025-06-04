Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary informed fans about a recent theft at his Mumbai residence. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, that actor stated that a newly hired staff member had stolen some items from their residence and fled. However, Gurmeet was at home during the incident and shared that everyone was safe. He urged people to stay alert and verify the identity of anyone who enters their home for work. He wrote, "Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room. With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items - and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work." Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s Romantic Dance to Arijit Singh’s ‘Tu Har Lamha’ Will Melt Your Heart (Watch Video).

Gurmeet Choudhary Robbed by New House Help at His Mumbai Residence

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)