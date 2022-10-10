Episode eight of House of the Dragon brought the feels as Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen tug at our heartstrings. With the episode seeing a frail and weak king still getting out of his bed to defend his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the episode was filled with all the heart and politics you would expect from thrones as fans are hailing Considine's performance online. They are also reacting to the beginning of the "Dance of the Dragons" as Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding is going to bring about a lot of turmoil to King's Landing. You can check out some of the reactions below. House of the Dragon Episode 7: Netizens Lose It at Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen's Team Up in the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series; React to the Crazy Plot Twist.

Thank You Paddy Considine!

Thank You Paddy Considine for being the absolute best King Viserys we could have ever asked for #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/2gnGvul2wB — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 10, 2022

Outstanding!

It is time to bid farewell to the coolest King in the Realm. Paddy Considine was outstanding in his role of King Viserys, thank you for bringing the character to life from page to our screens. We shall never see his like again. ❤️‍🔥 #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/bGGZFcsvOU — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 10, 2022

The Best Dad in Westeros!

Viserys said I’m gon’ get out of this bed one last time for my daughter! #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/c5EPKYSxTu — Matty (@Juraiacies) October 10, 2022

We All Knew What He Was Thinking!

Let the Tears Flow!

when daemon helped viserys to the throne and put his crown on#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/OuKzRF6EeX — #BLM yvngxrist ⁷ (@sweetkamii_) October 10, 2022

There Is a Breaking Bad Meme For Everything!

NO ALICENT THATS THE WRONG AEGON NOOOOOO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/e43cMnyh6P — Jake Metz (@jake_metz) October 10, 2022

A True Father!

VISERYS SUPPORTED RHAENYRA TILL HIS LAST BREATH AND SHE DIDN'T EVEN KNOW IT #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/o8gruuKC94 — ruby (@fortargaryen) October 10, 2022

Definitely One of the Best Throne Room Entrances!

When Viserys walked into the throne room to defend Rhaenyra and her kids #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ZBuCs5gO9J — gandalf the purple (@gandalf_purple) October 10, 2022

Only If the Targaryen's Were a Bit More Diverse With Their Names...

SO THE CIVIL WAR THAT RESULTED IN ALL OF THE DRAGONS BEING KILLED WAS CAUSED BY A MISUNDERSTANDING BECAUSE THERES LIKE 11 AEGONS #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/qrCECH2EsI — allie (@plssnoperceive) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)