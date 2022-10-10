Episode eight of House of the Dragon brought the feels as Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen tug at our heartstrings. With the episode seeing a frail and weak king still getting out of his bed to defend his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the episode was filled with all the heart and politics you would expect from thrones as fans are hailing Considine's performance online. They are also reacting to the beginning of the "Dance of the Dragons" as Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding is going to bring about a lot of turmoil to King's Landing. You can check out some of the reactions below. House of the Dragon Episode 7: Netizens Lose It at Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen's Team Up in the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series; React to the Crazy Plot Twist.

Thank You Paddy Considine!

Outstanding!

The Best Dad in Westeros!

We All Knew What He Was Thinking!

Let the Tears Flow!

There Is a Breaking Bad Meme For Everything!

A True Father!

Definitely One of the Best Throne Room Entrances!

Only If the Targaryen's Were a Bit More Diverse With Their Names...

