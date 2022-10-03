With episode seven of House of the Dragon, some major ramifications have come towards Westeros. With Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) getting married to Laenor (John MacMillan) faking his own death and a power struggle brewing on, the season is set to kick into its final gears. Here are some of the best reactions we could find to this episode as all the sequences have had fans going crazy. House of the Dragon Episode 6: Emma D'Arcy Stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen In This New Promo For the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series (Watch Video).

Laenor Is Alive and Well!

Me the last 10 minutes of episode 7 of house of the dragons #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/o7z3Y56Fx3 — Tiff summers (@LepetitTiffany) October 3, 2022

"Rollercoaster of Emotions"

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 7: Rating: 10/10 🚨This episode was such a rollercoaster of emotions. You could feel how thick the tension was from the beginning, and when it finally exploded, it was horrifying to witness but riveting nonetheless.🔥🔥#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/fSsL0cfBk0 — Mohit Kumar (@Mohit_Kumar_786) October 3, 2022

Viserys Can't Catch a Break...

Was Quite the Plan!

Laenor listening to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s plan for faking his own death. #Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/ckpOMik9Y3 — akcabs (@akcabs_) October 3, 2022

Westeros TMZ Sending Out the Ravens...

Rhaenyra and Daemon getting married 2 seconds after their spouses died oh I know Westeros TMZ was busy on their wedding day #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd #RhaenyraTargaryen #DaemonTargaryen #daemyra pic.twitter.com/2F1d89gB15 — nic ❤️‍🔥 (@targaryencunt) October 3, 2022

Spoilers Without Context!

House of the dragon episode 7 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/h2opp3onji — Winter bob (@Winterbob4) October 3, 2022

