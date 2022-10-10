King Viserys Targaryen is dead and the Iron Throne now sits empty. With a power struggle coming in to play, it looks like episode nine of House of the Dragon will feature the beginning of the battle for the Iron Throne as Alicent misunderstood Viserys and ran with the fact that he wanted their son Aegon to be the king. House of the Dragon episode nine will stream next Monday on Disney+ Hotstar at 6:30am. House of the Dragon Episode 8: Fans Bid Farewell to Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen; React to Alicent Hightower's Misunderstanding.

Watch the Trailer:

