Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra are seen as four friends in Hush Hush who hail from a safe, privileged world. But their lives turn upside down after an encounter happens at a party and a detective (Karishma Tanna) tries to unravel their secrets. The murder mystery is a seven-episode thriller, set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video, created by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra. Hush Hush OTT Premiere: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra’s Series to Stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 22 (View Poster).

Watch The Trailer Of Hush Hush Below:

