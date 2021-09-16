Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer of the mystery thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer and it looks dark, ugly, and wild. Going by the glimpse, this time the story tells how the teenagers will be petrified via threatening text messages instead of letters written in blood. This one arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 15.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)