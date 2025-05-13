Amazon Prime Video announced that subscribers will start seeing limited ads next month. Amazon Prime said, "Starting June 17th, 2025, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements." Amazon's OTT streaming service platform said it would help it continue investing in content and keep increasing the investment over time. It said, "We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services." Amazon Prime Video said that starting from June 17, 2025, interested customers could opt for a new ad-free add-on option for an additional INR 699 per year and INR 129 per month. iOS 18.5 Update Released: Apple Rolls Out 5th iOS 18 Series Update With Improvements, Bug Fixes and New Features; Know How To Download, iPhone Compatibility and More.

Amazon Prime Video Get Ads Starting From June 17, 2025

