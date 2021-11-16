Voot's hit courtroom drama Illegal is back with a brand new season. Protoganist Neha Sharma reprises her role of lawyer Niharika Singh and season two of the show will see her take the lead in several legal cases, high profile rivalries, while also dealing with complexities in her personal life. Illegal 2 also stars Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani and Parul Gulati among others.

Illegal 2 Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)