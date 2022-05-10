Netflix's superhit show Indian Matchmaking which saw matchmaker Sima Taparia guiding her clients in the USA and India for arrange marriages, has been renewed for part two. Well, the makers today announced that Indian Matchmaking Season Two will be coming soon on the streaming giant. Indian Matchmaking: Sima Taparia Confirms None of the Participants Found a Suitable Life Partner on Netflix Show.

Watch Video:

did you love INDIAN MATCHMAKING? then you're in luck because the second season is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook pic.twitter.com/0kAUSEcHHX — Golden (@netflixgolden) May 10, 2022

