Netflix's Indian matchmaking proved to be quite a controversial show with Millenials taking a dig at how outdated it was. It revolved around a Mumbai based matchmaker, Sima Taparia, who introduces her various clients and then narrates her thought process of finding a suitable life partner for them. With her clientele based in India and the US, the show has various prospects searching for their better half but it didn't have a convincing ending. Which means we don't know if they eventually end up with the same partner shown on the show. Netflix's Indian Matchmaking: Who is Sima Taparia? All You Need to Know About the Mumbai-based Matchmaker Who Has Become The New Viral Sensation.

However, a recent report in the Los Angeles Times has cleared the air around this very mystery. As per their reports, none of the participants on the show including Akshay who had this Roka ceremony found their suitable life partners. When Hindustan Times reached to Sima Taparia, the woman of the hour to get a confirmation and her reaction on the same, she said, "Of course it’s disappointing." She believes her job is to introduce potential partners to each other and rest is up to destiny. Indian Matchmaking: Twitterati Slam the Netflix Show for Its Regressive Content and Cringey Dialogues (Read Tweets).

When the matchmaker was quizzed about the possibility of season 2 of her show, she was unaware and clueless about it. However, she revealed that post this show, she has more number of clients than she can handle. "I already had so many clients before the show, and now I’m getting so many more inquiries," she said.

