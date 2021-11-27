Nora Fatehi has won hearts with her impeccable dance moves. The Moroccan beauty has once again made an appearance on the reality show India’s Best Dancer 2 as a guest. Few glimpses of this weekend’s episodes are all over the internet. The makers have released a video in which Nora can be seen setting the stage on fire with the show’s judge Terence Lewis. The duo can be seen grooving to the iconic number “Kate Nahin Kat Te” from the film Mr India. Well, you really can’t take your eyes off the stunning actress and her sensuous moves.

Watch Nora Fatehi And Terence Lewis Grooving Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

