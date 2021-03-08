Everyone seems too busy making the most of International Women's Day today. After Mammootty announced Puzhu, Amazon Prime Video has now shared about an untitled series with several famous women in it from Juhi Chawla to Ayesha Jhulka to Soha Ali Khan and more. Although the tweet says it's untitled, the video shared has everyone saying, Hush Hush!

Check out Amazon Prime Video's new show on International Women's Day

As we celebrate women around us today, we are excited to share our new untitled series, a story about strong female protagonists and helmed by some of the finest female talent behind the camera! Who run the world? 💪 Hush hush, here we come 🤫 Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/0tD0Qg7sYv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)