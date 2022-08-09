Anthony Ramos was long rumoured to be playing The Hood in Marvel's upcoming Ironheart series, and it looks like the set photos have finally confirmed that. Donning that iconic cloak of the character from the comics, it looks like the magic wielder's appearance is being kept close to the source material. Ironheart also stars Dominique Thorne as the titular character who will make her debut first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ironheart: Alden Ehrenreich Lands a Role in Dominique Thorne’s Marvel Disney+ Series.

Check Out The Set Photos:

BREAKING: First look at Anthony Ramos as The Hood in #Ironheart ! pic.twitter.com/1zsfhTF0zO — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) August 8, 2022

