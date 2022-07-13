Actor Alden Ehrenreich has bagged a role in the Marvel series titled Ironheart.Ironheart features Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man, Deadline reported. Ironheart: Manny Montana Cast in Dominique Thorne's Marvel Disney+ Series - Reports.

Anthony Ramos is also a part of the project. Details on the character Ehrenreich will play are being kept under wraps. Ehrenreich most recently starred in the Peacock series adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World.His other credits include films like Rules Don't Apply, Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine. Apart from Ironheart, he will next be seen in Universal Pictures feature Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks. Ironheart: Lyric Ross Signs for a Role in the Upcoming Marvel Series.

Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on Ironheart back in April 2021. The show was originally announced as part of a Disney investor day presentation in December 2020. Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel was the most recent Marvel series to debut on Disney+. Other recent entries include Hawkeye and Moon Knight.

