Jaspal Bhatti (born on March 3, 1955), the master satirist, captivated audiences with his unique humour, shedding light on the everyday challenges faced by the common man. During the era when Doordarshan reigned and cable TV was a luxury, his comedic brilliance became a source of joy for millions. Best known for his popular television series Flop Show and quirky mini capsules Ulta Pulta, Bhatti brought laughter and insightful commentary to the small screen in the late '80s and early '90s. On his birth anniversary today, Prasar Bharati Archives honoured his enduring legacy, sharing a glimpse from his iconic show. Bhatti tragically passed away in a road accident on October 25, 2012, leaving behind a void in Indian comedy. ‘Fauji’: From Shah Rukh Khan to Vikram Chopra, Meet the OG Cast Members of Doordarshan Serial and Where They Are Now!

Prasar Bharati Archives Remembers Comedian Jaspal Bhatti

Watch Jaspal Bhatti's 'Flop Show' For Free on Prasar Bharati Archives' YouTube Channel:

