Fans are in for some exciting Test matches as India and England, two of the top sides, go up against each other in a five-match series that starts from June 20 and those looking for viewing options will find it right here! India would tour England for Test matches for the first time since 2021/22, when the five-match series had finished 2-2. The India National Cricket Team is set to usher in a new era in Test cricket with Shubman Gill being named the captain and Rishabh Pant his deputy after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the format earlier this year. DD Sports will provide live telecast of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series in India, but only on DD Free Dish. JioHotstar Bags Digital Rights for IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series, Sony Sports Network Will Continue To Provide Live TV Telecast of India’s Tour of England: Report.

DD Sports to Provide IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Live Telecast

Exciting Test cricket ahead! Watch India vs England live on DD Free Dish.#ENGvIND@BCCI pic.twitter.com/GU0TYFJI2J — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)