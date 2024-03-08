Jessica Smith and her longtime boyfriend, Ricky Latham, have welcomed their first child. Jessica, popularly known for her role as the Sun Baby in Teletubbies, has shared a series of pictures of their newborn. She revealed that they have named their baby girl Poppy Rae Latham. The couple welcomed their little munchkin in early January. Teletubbies’ Sun Baby Jess Smith Announces Pregnancy, Ready To Welcome Her Very Own Little Sunbeam!

Jessica Smith And Her Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess & Ricky & Poppy 🌻🩷 (@j.smith_1995)

Teletubbies’ Sun Baby And Her Newborn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess & Ricky & Poppy 🌻🩷 (@j.smith_1995)

Poppy Rae Latham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess & Ricky & Poppy 🌻🩷 (@j.smith_1995)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)