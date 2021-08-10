The alleged sex video was posted by Stephen Bear on Twitter followed by a link to a subscription platform. Later in a tweet, Bear claimed that he made $1m in 12 hours after posting this shower sex video with girlfriend Jessica Smith. Twitterati are furious and questioned the platform for not taking down the X-rated video and let Bear earn from it.

