The alleged sex video was posted by Stephen Bear on Twitter followed by a link to a subscription platform. Later in a tweet, Bear claimed that he made $1m in 12 hours after posting this shower sex video with girlfriend Jessica Smith. Twitterati are furious and questioned the platform for not taking down the X-rated video and let Bear earn from it.

@Twitter how on earth have you still not taken the Stephen Bear tweet down, absolutely vile content and should be removed. — Katie (@katienoad) August 10, 2021

Stephen bear is literally one of the most vile men alive and how his latest tweet is still being shown is beyond disgusting! 😷🤬 — Gemma Cox (@gemma_x24) August 9, 2021

how is that video stephen bear put up still up?? if that was an anti covid/ anti vax tweet it’d be taken down the second it was posted — laura may lawless 🌼🌙🍋🌕 (@lauramay007) August 9, 2021

I was just querying as to why any woman, would want to have oral sex. As for Mr. Bear, I've reported his tweet. Why @Twitter didn't remove the clip, as soon as it was posted, I don't know. Then again, Twitter very rarely removes any tweets, which are harmful. — E K D (@Leeds_Demon) August 9, 2021

