Beloved children’s TV Teletubbies declared that they are all vaccinated from Covid-19 just in time for "Tubby Hot Summer." The announcement was made on Twitter prompted a barrage of amusing reactions from netizens especially since the DOB appears to mislead.

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

We have to admit it does look a bit suspect

it's illegal to lie about your DOB on medical forms *ahem* (for real though why not just make that their birthday??) pic.twitter.com/Ck1J5wkTYJ — Melissa卌| busy playing #ACNH (@Mels_5sos_AC) July 7, 2021

Sherlock is on the case

IMPOSTERS where are the real teletubbies cuz ya'll sus thinkin ur born in '03 pic.twitter.com/2R3ngPcboH — Sarah🌈🦋 (@Sarahmegan2002) July 7, 2021

That's a bit mean, peeps

Begone, back to the abyss foul demons.... pic.twitter.com/hMVmRwlRXd — ShipofTheseus3 (@STheseus3) July 7, 2021

Plausible

wait... 2003? yet you started in 1997. are the teletubbies time lords? — Crash (@CrashFan03) July 7, 2021

So true

You see I expected to see a bunch of angry anti vaxxers but now I'm seeing getting a lil too happy about them being 18+... pic.twitter.com/6DpHn6b5Zt — Kameno-o (@Kamenootwt) July 7, 2021

