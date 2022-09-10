Ali Asgar, is currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. While he is a good dancer, he is also known for his comic timing. Well, Ali will be seen getting into the skin of playing Dadi once again testing the other male contestants and will be giving them a task to entertain him. From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Paras Kalnawat, all the male contestants will try to woo him and looks like the audience will be left in splits. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Ali Asgar to Participate in the Dance Reality Show.

