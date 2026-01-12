Nora Fatehi’s recent trip to Morocco has sparked fresh dating rumours linking the Street Dancer 3D star to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. What began as a simple visit to watch an AFCON 2025 match soon caught public attention after videos of Nora at the stadium surfaced online. An insider told Hindustan Times that her presence raised curiosity, especially after Hakimi reportedly liked one of her Instagram posts. Neither Nora nor Hakimi has commented on the speculation so far. Fans also noticed a clip of Nora praying for Morocco’s victory, which later went viral when the team secured a semifinal spot. ‘Saw My Life Flash Right in Front of My Eyes’: Nora Fatehi Shares Health Update After Scary Car Accident in Mumbai, Actress Reveals Suffering Minor Injuries (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi Dating Rumours - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laughing Colours | Humor | Fun (@laughingcolours)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

