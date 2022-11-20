It's official. Kaisi Hai Yaariyan star Niti Taylor is out of the race to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, after her surprise exit from this week's episode. What's more, it has been a double elimination this week, and Nia Sharma too had to bow out of the race. In a press statement, Niti said, "I never expected the double elimination twist and I’m sad that I’m not part of the dance battle on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 anymore. Hitting the stage of this show was a dream come true for me. Along my journey, I had many creatively fulfilling experiences and I will always cherish them. The lessons I’ve learned on the show have helped me discover a new side of myself.' Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 Promo: Niti Taylor – Parth Samthaan Team Up Once Again for the Love Story; Actress Shares a Glimpse!

