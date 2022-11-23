Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has reached its finale and according to a report in India Forums, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat will be gracing the show to promote An Action Hero. Not only that, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will also be making an appearance for promoting their upcoming movie Bhediya. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor Bows Out Before Finale; Here's How She Reacted to Nia Sharma's and Her Double Elimination.

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)