Episode 17 of Katha Ankahee starts with Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) rushing to the hospital with money for her son Aarav’s treatment. But her ride back to the hospital is not easy, as viewers can see her vulnerable state of mind remembering the one-night stand with Viaan Raghuvanshi (Adnan Khan). Nevertheless, a very determined and strong-willed Katha meets the doctor and informs him about arranging the money for treatment. She is completely shattered from the inside yet looks forward to Aarav’s bright future. Meanwhile, Viaan is more miserable and bitter than before regarding his opinion about women. Without naming Katha, he speaks to his friend about his last night's experience.

Watch Video of Katha Ankahee Ep 17 Teaser:

