Are you a fan of F1 and Keanu Reeves? Well, then you are in for a treat as the John Wick actor is all set to develop his own F1 documentary series for Disney+. He won't only be developing it though, but will also host it. The four-part documentary series will reportedly focus on Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn. Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Stylish Attires (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet:

Keanu Reeves will host and develop his own F1 documentary series for Disney+ (Source: https://t.co/HOJ4zCldE6) pic.twitter.com/KocqWoi0u2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2022

