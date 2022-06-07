The Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were spotted together at 2022 MOCA Gala in LA. Making a rare public appearance, the lovebirds looked stylish on the red carpet as they smiled and flashed PDA. Also style-wise, while the actor was seen in a black suit, the lady opted for a red dress for the event. DC League of Super Pets: Keanu Reeves To Voice The Batman in the Animated Film.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant:

A most excellent date night. ❤️ Keanu Reeves and longtime love Alexandra Grant make their first red carpet appearance together in nearly three years. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/Gfy7caHDmQ — E! News (@enews) June 7, 2022

