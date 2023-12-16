Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, proud parents since October, have finally unveiled the adorable face of their baby girl! Taking to Instagram, they shared a series of photos and a sweet photoshoot video showcasing their precious daughter in all her glory. It's truly a sight to behold! But the heartwarming news doesn't stop there! The couple also revealed their little one's name- Josephine Sequeira. Welcome to the world, pretty girl! It’s a Baby Girl! Rochelle Rao Welcomes First Child with Husband Keith Sequeira (View Post).

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Baby's Face Revealed:

Meet Cutie Josephine Sequeira:

